New leaked images claim to show Google’s Pixel Watch on a wrist

We’re now getting a look at what the leaked Pixel Watch looks like strapped to somebody’s wrist, courtesy of Reddit user tagtech414, who’s previously shared alleged images of Google’s as-yet-unannounced wearable (via 9to5Google). In the previous pictures, we could only see the little computer puck itself, not attached to a strap. While tagtech414 doesn’t seem to have successfully booted the device yet, they’ve given us a better idea of what it might be like to actually wear it.

According to tagtech’s Reddit post, the strap is “kind of a pain to attach the first time,” but the connection feels solid when it’s on there. Based on the images and tagtech’s description of a strap that’s “a soft silicone with good flex and doesn’t seem to show fingerprints/oil too badly,” it sounds similar to an Apple Watch sport band, except slightly narrower. The Redditor says Google’s band is 20mm wide, compared to at least 22mm for Apple’s version. Looks-wise, it’s almost identical to the strap on a Fitbit Charge 5 (which it also shares a sensor layout with), except that it has a metal nubbin instead of a plastic one, and there’s no embossed Fitbit logo.



Grid View









The clasp mechanism on the band.





Image: tagtech414





The device with a strap on, but off the wrist.





Image: tagtech414









Tagtech also raves about how comfortable the watch is, saying that it “feels like it’s not even there” and pointing out that the “crown does NOT poke into the back of my hand when bending my wrist back or typing.”

If you want to see more images, they’ve posted an entire Imgur gallery showing the watch and strap at various angles.

While it seems very possible that this is a legit Pixel Watch (it’s the spitting image of previous leaks and renders), tagtech414’s story of how they came by it is still pretty bizarre. The Redditor claims that a friend found the device at a bar and gave it to them. The reason there weren’t pictures of the watch being worn originally? The strap and watch were “packaged separately,” and the friend “forgot to bring them over,” tagtech414 claimed in an AMA.