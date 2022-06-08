New Ghostbusters animated series coming to Netflix

Netflix and Sony Pictures are co-producing a new Ghostbusters animated series. The official announcement kicked off Netflix’s Geeked Week presentation on Wednesday, with the series itself slated to premiere on Netflix.

The series will be produced in conjunction with Sony’s production company Ghost Corps, Inc., with Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman and writer-producer Gil Kenan serving as executive producers. As a part of today’s Ghostbusters Day celebration, which marks the 38th anniversary of the original film, Reitman and Kenan are expected to reveal more about what fans can expect from the future of the Ghostbusters franchise.

The currently untitled series will join a growing library of animated content on Netflix, including The Cuphead Show!, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Cocomelon, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and more.