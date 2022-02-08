New first-person shooter has you mowing down clowns as a mime

Clowns are horrifying, so you better come prepared when facing a horde of them trying to kill you. Mr. Maim has a unique way of keeping you safe: imaginary weapons. In this first-person shooter, you forgo the use of real guns and mime ones instead.

There are mimes and more in Cool WIP, The Hamden Journal’s weekly roundup of eye-catching clips and screenshots of works in progress. Each week, the The Hamden Journal staff scours the internet for the most interesting games still under construction, to give you a sampler of the coolest up-and-coming projects

Read on to check out a spooky swamp, a stylish overhead shooter, a whimsical 3D platformer, and a game that looks like it was taken straight out of Cartoon Network.

This mime will literally shoot you and then flip you off

In this janky, cursed creation called Mr. Maim you play as a mime, but with a twist: all the weapons mimed are real. So when you mime a gun, it literally shoots what is in front of it. In a clip posted by Alpha Beta Gamer here, you can see the player mowing down a swarm of clowns with imaginary guns. The game was created by a developer under the name RowDaBoat and you can play the game now.

Boat through a misty swamp

Alexander Goodwin is an indie developer working on Selfloss, an adventure game set in a world of Slavic and Icelandic folklore. Goodwin posted a clip of gameplay showing a spooky river cruise through a swamp. In it, the boat gets pulled back by a giant octopus. According to the Steam page, the game is scheduled to be released in 2022 and you can check out more about it there.

Try to outsmart these NPCs

Ascent of Ashes looks like a stylish third person shooter with an isometric view. However, there’s more than meets the eye. Developer Vivid Storm Interactive posted a clip showing off some of its enemies. In it, the NPCs react to a grenade tossed around the corner, and find another way to kill the third character by sneaking through another room. According to the developer, different enemies react to attacks in different ways, leading to a more dynamic challenge. If it looks like your kind of game, you can catch updates on the developer’s Twitter account.

Leap through a trippy mushroom forest

Knick-Knack Games is creating a 3D platformer called Rad Venture. There’s a new clip of it on the game’s Twitter account that shows off its smooth platforming. In the video, the main character leaps and bounds through a mushroom forest while using a helicopter power to extend their jump. (It sort of looks like a super sped-up Rayman game.) For updates, you can check out the development process on the game’s Twitter account.

Discover a gremlin under the bed

Lost in Play looks as if a cartoon like Craig of the Creek or Hilda got turned into a video game. The developers, Happy Juice, posted a clip of one of its characters exploring a bedroom. In it, a character with fluffy red hair shines a flashlight under the bed only to discover a cat! According to Steam, the game will be released sometime this year, so until then, you can check out updates on the studio’s page.