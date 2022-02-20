New ‘Elden Ring’ trailer offers one final look before its long-awaited release

With less than a week before Elden Ring’s , publisher Bandai Namco has shared a new “Overview” trailer detailing the of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG. The clip features nearly six minutes of edited gameplay footage for fans to check out. And if you’ve been trying to avoid spoilers but still want to see what From’s latest project will offer, this is probably your best chance to do so.

Notably, the trailer offers a glimpse of not just the game’s open-world environment, but the many dungeons that you’ll have a chance to explore during your adventures, including the so-called “legacy” ones that feature the same dense level design that has been a hallmark of FromSoftware games since . The clip also offers a look at item crafting, player customization and cooperative play, among other elements.

Elden Ring will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. FromSoftware first announced the title back at . A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin helped Dark Souls and Bloodborne mastermind create the world of the game. After years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the fruits of that collaboration for themselves.