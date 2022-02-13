New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer drops at Super Bowl

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has a new trailer that premiered during Sunday’s Super Bowl. Doctor Strange cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are back, along with newcomers Xochitl Gomez (playing America Chavez), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dr. Nicodemus West), and Elizabeth Olsen (reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff from other MCU productions). The first trailer dropped in December, and now we have a new look at the upcoming film.

In the trailer, we see Strange continuing to grapple with the consequences of decisions he’s made earlier in the series, with collapse of the multi-verse looming. We see glimpses of Strange in handcuffs, apparently to face judgment for his decisions, culminating in a mysterious figure (who sounds a lot like Patrick Stewart) saying “we should tell him the truth.” We also see more of Gomez as America Chavez, conflict arising between Strange and Ejiofor’s Mordo, an evil version of Strange, and more of the role Wanda will play in the Strange sequel.

Directed by original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi (who replaced Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson) and written by Loki show-runner Michael Waldron (who replaced Jade Halley Bartlett), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.