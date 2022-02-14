The Hamden Journal

New Bridgerton season 2 teaser brings back the steamy romance

Netflix has blessed us this Valentine’s Day with a teaser for season 2 of Bridgerton.

The second season of the Regency romance series debuts in March. This time, the central romance will be between responsible oldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and sharp-tongued Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). A previous clip showed the two engaged in a fiery battle of wits. We love to see it.

This new teaser is quite sparse, all things considered, but it does remind us that Lady Whistledown — the author of the infamous gossip papers passed throughout High Society — is always watching. (And also gives us a little reminder of who Lady Whistledown is, something revealed in the final moments of the first season.)

The first season of Bridgerton premiered in December 2020 and followed demure Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the smoldering Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) through a passionate enemies-to-fake-dating-to-mutual-pining romance. The show is set to get at least four seasons, each following a different Bridgerton sibling, just like the Julia Quinn book series does.

Bridgerton returns to Netflix on March 25.

