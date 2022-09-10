New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC is Eivor’s ‘Last Chapter’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get new DLC that ties up some of the game’s storylines, Ubisoft announced Saturday. The new questline is called The Last Chapter, and it’s expected to launch “in a few months time.”

The Last Chapter follows three earlier DLC packs for Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, The Siege of Paris, and Wrath of the Druids. Unlike those, The Last Chapter is free for all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players. In a brief clip shown Saturday, Eivor announces that she’s ready to leave her Viking camp and “set forth for distant shores and new adventures.”

What shores are those? Ubisoft doesn’t explicitly say, but it would make sense for it to be Vinland, a crucial location for Eivor — and a mystery from Valhalla that still has no answer. Vinland, in Valhalla, is located in North America. Eivor visits there once within Valhalla, but inexplicably, her remains end up there without an explain as to why.

Again, Ubisoft gave no exact release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter, but it sounds like it won’t be too long before it arrives.