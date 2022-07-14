New Aliens single-player horror game announced for console, PC, and VR

A new game based on the Alien franchise is coming to consoles, PC, and virtual reality platforms, promising an “intense single-player, action horror game” experience set in the sci-fi franchise. 20th Century Games and Survios, the developer behind VR games like Creed: Rise to Glory, Raw Data, and Sprint Vector, say their untitled project will be “an untold Aliens story” set during the 57-year gap between the events of the original Alien and sequel, Aliens.

The new Aliens game will star a battle-hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs, according to the game’s official website. Survios says its project will build on the studio’s “expertise in creating immersive and authentic gaming experiences.” The game is being built using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

20th Century Games and Survios say more details will be revealed at next week’s Comic-Con in San Diego, at the Alien: Expanding a Dark and Frightening Universe panel on July 21.

Beyond that, we don’t know much about the next big Aliens game, but it sounds like it could satisfy fans of 2014’s Alien: Isolation, the single-player survival horror game (that was similarly set between Alien and Aliens) from developer Creative Assembly. That studio is currently working on something very different: an over-the-top loot-driven shooter called Hyenas.

Survios’ Aliens game follows recent announcement of another project set in the franchise, Aliens: Dark Descent, a new single-player squad-based action game from Tindalos Interactive.