Netgear is turning its connected picture frame into a display for NFTs

Whether you wanted it or not, NFTs are finding ways of creeping into just about every aspect of our lives. Something that began as a curiosity has quickly expanded to include networking giant Netgear and its connected smart frame, Meural.

Regardless of how you feel about NFTs, companies like Netgear are capitalizing on this interest by integrating them into products like the existing Meural Frame. With a way to put these works of “art” on display, it allows these commodities to also become decorations for something besides Twitter profiles.

While the Meural began its life as a way to display photos, Netgear recently announced that it would begin beta testing integration between the Meural and the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet starting in January. This partnership is what allows you to upload NFTs to Meural and safely store them.

Pretend for a second that you don’t know what an NFT is and you don’t want to. The Meural can still display slideshows and images from your phone locally or remotely. It’s also slated to have access to the world’s largest streaming library of art and photography. This library is set to include works from classical and contemporary artists as well as a variety of branded content. This service is available as either a monthly or annual subscription and costs $8.95 and $69.95 respectively. Thankfully, you can also share pictures to the Meural through the dedicated app or through a built-in MicroSD card slot.

The Meural Frames are available in a variety of sizes, from a desk-sized 13.5 x 7.5 inches and reaching up to larger wall-mounted options that measure 16 x 24 and 19 x 29 inches. However, none of the frames have a display resolution greater than 1080p, which is a little disappointing in a world where displays like Samsung’s The Frame exists.

The smaller photo frame retails for $299.95, and the larger two cost $399.95 and $599.95. All of these models are available in a variety of colorways with varying availability on Amazon or Netgear.