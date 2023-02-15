Netflix’s You season 4 part 1’s ending makes part 2 even more exciting

Season 4 of You is a bit of an unusual one. Instead of going the usual Netflix series route of dropping the entire season at once — as You has done since it moved to Netflix in season 2 — the fourth season of the show is split in two. The first five-episode part is live now, and the second half will arrive exactly one month after the first on March 9.

A new trailer teases what awaits in the season’s final five episodes, and it’s a good opportunity to stress something that may not be obvious from how the first part ends: It’s really worth finishing that first half before the next one drops.

No spoilers here! The trailer is coy about how You leaves things at the end of season 4’s first part, and I’m not going to ruin anything either (There is, however, something wild at the end of this trailer that spoiler-conscious viewers might want to avoid). This is surprisingly easy to do: You’s newest five episodes are pretty straightforward affairs, a murder mystery that works its way to a satisfying solution before the second part arrives to take the show in a new direction.

And fans of the show are really going to want to see what that new direction is.

You season 4 part 2 arrives on Netflix March 9.