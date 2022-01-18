Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla trailer previews the bloody battles to come

Netflix has released the official teaser for Vikings: Valhalla, the highly anticipated sequel series to the History Channel’s Vikings. The flagship series was known for its intense battle scenes and based on this teaser Valhalla will be no different.

Set in the early 11th century, a time which marks the end of the Viking era, Valhalla will find the Vikings raising their shield walls and sharpening their spears in a quest to take England as revenge for the slaughter of their people. In the teaser, we see sneak peeks at some of the various battles this war entails, all of which look just as brutal and bloody as we’ve come to expect from this franchise.

Some of the Vikings caught up in this war include famed explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Leif’s sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Nordic prince Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), Harald’s half-brother Olaf (Haukur Jóhannesson), Kattegat Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson), and Danish King Canute (Bradley Freegard). But while these Vikings may be called to unite against their enemies in England, they must also contend with internal struggles between the pagans and Christians in their ranks.

Vikings: Valhalla premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.