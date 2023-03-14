Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is back for season 2 in April

Christian Convery in season 2 of Sweet Tooth. | Image: Netflix

The coziest dystopia around is coming back for its second season very soon. Netflix announced that season 2 of Sweet Tooth, the postapocalyptic series based on Jeff Lemire’s graphic novels, will start streaming on April 27th.

For the uninitiated, Sweet Tooth takes place in a world ravaged by a pandemic but also one where hybrid children — adorable creatures that are half-human, half-animal — have started to appear. The coincidental timing means that most humans blame the pandemic on the hybrids, and the world predictably descends into chaos. What makes the show unique isn’t just the hybrids but also its star: Gus (Christian Convery) a little boy with antlers, an insatiable desire for sweets, and a contagious level of hope and optimism.

