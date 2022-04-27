Netflix’s summer 2022 movie slate is full of star power

If Netflix’s slate of summer 2022 movies is anything to go by, the streamer is continuing its trend of relying on big-name stars to push its film ambitions. Today, the company released a schedule of movies due to release between May and August, and there’s plenty of star power to be found. The list includes the likes of The Gray Man, a thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans; Spiderhead, a sci-fi film led by Chris Hemsworth; Day Shift, where Jamie Foxx plays a vampire hunter; and a new basketball drama called Hustle, starring Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah.

This list doesn’t include some of the other big-name movies coming to the service later this year, like Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, and Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio. Here’s the full lineup so you can get your summer movie plans sorted nice and early.

May

Along for the Ride – May 6th

The Takedown – May 6th

Thar – May 6th

Operation Mincemeat – May 11th (select territories)

Senior Year – May 13th

A Perfect Pairing – May 19th

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar – May 19th

June

Hustle – June 8th

Halftime – June 14th

The Wrath of God – June 15th

Spiderhead – June 17th

Civil – June 19th

Love & Gelato – June 22nd

July

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between – July 6th

The Sea Beast – July 8th

Dangerous Liaisons – July 8th

Persuasion – July 15th

The Gray Man – July 22nd

Purple Hearts – July 29th

August

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles – August 5th

13: The Musical – August 12th

Day Shift – August 12th

Me Time – August 26th

Summer movies without dates