Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ stage play will debut later this year

has revealed more details about a prequel that you’ll need to get off your couch to experience (at least for the foreseeable future). A stage play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End later this year. Netflix announced the production last year.

The play takes place in Hawkins in 1959, over two decades before the beginning of the ’80s-set sci-fi/horror series. It will feature younger versions of key characters, including Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Henry Creel (aka Vecna). Netflix says The First Shadow “will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and to the beginning of the end.” That suggests the play will tie into the show’s , which doesn’t have a release window as yet.

The First Shadow comes from the minds of series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry and Jack Thorne, the writer of Enola Holmes 2, which features Millie Bobby Brown. Trefry wrote the play, which is being directed by Tony and Emmy winner Stephen Daldry. Tickets will go on sale this spring and Netflix says those who register at will jump to the front of the line.

Netflix has already expanded Stranger Things to several other mediums, including , , and a . The First Shadow is the company’s first live stage production. It remains to be seen, however, if a filmed version of the play will hit the streaming service at some point so those who can’t make it to London (or, perhaps, Broadway) can see it.