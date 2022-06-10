Netflix’s Sonic Prime trailer shows off Big the Cat, Froggy

Sonic and friends are coming to Netflix in a new animated series called Sonic Prime. While the series was officially announced last year, Netflix has been slowly rolling out teasers and character reveals for the universe-hopping animated series, and on Friday confirmed that Big the Cat and his pal Froggy will appear in Sonic Prime.

The duo will join the recently confirmed Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Prime.

Big the Cat is the big, anthropomorphic feline who lives to fish and wears a belt (but no pants?!); he was introduced to the Sonic the Hedgehog series with 1999’s Sonic Adventure. He’ll be among the Friends of Sonic that the sassy hedgehog will have to protect in Netflix’s brand-new animated series.

Sonic Prime will bring Sonic into his own multiverse, bridging many of Sonic’s various worlds, characters, and iterations. The series will feature 3D animation from WildBrain’s Vancouver studio. Deven Mack will provide the voice of Sonic. The show will also star Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, and Vincent Tong.

Sonic Prime is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime later this year.