Netflix’s Resident Evil release date revealed in bloody new posters

Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series will debut globally on July 14, the streamer has revealed.

Netflix also released three pieces of teaser art for the show based on Capcom’s long-running series of horror games.

The simple posters feature a crisp new logo and blood spatters on a bright yellow background. One just shows the logo with bubbles of blood on it. One shows a pill marked with the word “Joy” and what appears to be the logo of the Umbrella Corporation. Another features a vial of blood with a label that marks it as positive for the T-virus pathogen.

Netflix’s logline for the show reads:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Jade’s father, of course, would be Albert Wesker, who, will be played in the show by Lance Reddick (The Wire, Destiny). Netflix previously confirmed that the show would move between two timelines, one featuring Jade and Billie as teens and one set in a future ravaged by the zombie virus. The new series also stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, and is written by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb.