Netflix’s Persuasion adaptation gets a first trailer

Netflix’s Persuasion adaptation has a first trailer, bringing Jane Austen’s last complete novel to life.

Persuasion follows a young woman named Anne Elliot, who at 27 is on the verge of becoming a spinster. Seven years before, however, she broke off a proposal from Frederick Wentworth, a poor but dashing naval officer. When he returns to her life — now a decorated captain — she once again finds herself torn between her obligations and her heart.

The first trailer showcases that signature Jane Austen snark, along with plenty of long, lingering looks by the shore. Bring on the pining! The yearning! The second chances and what-could-have-beens! Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) stars as Anne Elliot, Austen’s most mature heroine (both in age and demeanor). Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth) plays Captain Frederick Wentworth, with Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding, and Nikki Amuka-Bird in various other roles.

Like many other Jane Austen novels, Persuasion has been adapted several times — though this is actually the first major film version. Previously there were various BBC miniseries and TV movies.

Persuasion hits Netflix on July 15.