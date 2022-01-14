Netflix’s new Korean horror show is about high schoolers versus zombies

High school is never easy, but it’s a lot harder when your school is teeming with swarms of the undead. In the first trailer Netflix’s upcoming action-horror series All of Us Are Dead, students in a Korean high school have to keep themselves alive while hundreds of their classmates — and maybe the rest of the world — turn into zombies. All of Us Are Dead’s first season will be released on Netflix on Jan. 28.

All of Us Are Dead is set in a high school that becomes the starting point for a viral zombie outbreak, thanks to the poor decisions of a science teacher. As it turns out though, the zombie movies that these kids grew up on is less Night of the Living Dead and more Train to Busan, so they’re not going down without a pretty serious fight.

The series is based on a webtoon called Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun and is adapted by Cheon Seong-il (Chuno). All of Us Are Dead’s first season will span eight episodes.