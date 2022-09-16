Netflix’s Monster trailer: Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

We now have our first look at Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a true-crime series about the serial killer. (Yes, that’s the full, actual title of the show.)

Dahmer is one of the most notorious serial killers in history, having murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991; he also dismembered his victims and engaged in necrophilia and cannibalism. While the trailer features some gruesome hints of Dahmer’s crimes, Netflix is pitching Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as a show that focuses less on the horrific details of the murders and more on the circumstances surrounding them — here’s the synopsis:

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Playing Dahmer is quite the turn for Peters’ career. The actor has played various roles across multiple seasons of American Horror Story, and has continued to make a name for himself via appearances in the Marvel universe. Peters played Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, and reprised that role with a surprise cameo on the Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which also stars Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins, and Molly Ringwald, will premiere Sept. 21 on Netflix. The streaming service is going all in on the serial killer — this TV show will be followed on Oct. 7 by the three-part docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which features previously unheard audio interviews between Dahmer and his legal defense team.