Netflix’s Marvel shows, like Daredevil and Punisher, going to Disney Plus

Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and the rest of the Defenders are finally joining the Marvel team on Disney Plus. Disney has announced that all of the series that first premiered on Netflix will arrive on Disney Plus on March 16. The announcement comes just a few weeks after Netflix revealed that the series were leaving the service where they premiered.

Netflix’s Marvel partnership started with Daredevil, which debuted in 2015 and ended when the series was canceled somewhat suddenly in 2018. In total, Netflix distributed six Marvel shows: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and Luke Cage. The deal will also include Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which originally premiered on ABC.

This move comes as Disney expands its own Marvel series offerings on Disney Plus, including Moon Knight which will debut in March. Along with that, characters from the Daredevil series have also started crossing over into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Matt Murdock, in his everyday role as a lawyer, shows up briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home , and Kingpin turns out to be the secret villain of Hawkeye.

Many of these shows are much more violent than any of the other offerings on Disney Plus at the moment, which has prompted Disney to introduce new parental controls to the streaming service as well. The settings will include the ability to restrict content for profiles and a PIN to lockdown other profiles to keep access limited.