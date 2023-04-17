Netflix’s Love Is Blind live reunion will soon be streaming (not-live)

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion was supposed to be appointment television. Instead it was… disappointment television. (What, it’s Monday.)

What was supposed to be Netflix’s second-ever live event (after Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special, where the comedian addressed his notorious Oscars slap) soon morphed into a collective memorial for the halcyon days of broadcast television, where live TV was announced and then aired, with nary a problem.

After completely blowing it (like Zack choosing Irina) Netflix is hoping for a second chance (like Zack proposing to Bliss) with the season 4 reunion of Love Is Blind. Those who weren’t able to watch the show live will soon be able to stream the filmed special today at 3 p.m. Eastern, Netflix announced via sheepish Tweet.

In recognition of Netflix’s spectacular blundering of its second-only live event, I’ve prepared a few roasts I’d like to share:

Is love blind? Who knows but maybe Netflix’s livestream team is!

The only “reunion” I’d like is with my subscription money, Ted Sarandos!

Hey Netflix… if you hear people saying “Bravo!” they’re not saying what you think they’re saying.

And so on. Plenty more where that came from.