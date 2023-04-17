Netflix’s Love Is Blind live reunion will soon be streaming (not-live)

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion was supposed to be appointment television. Instead it was… disappointment television. (What, it’s Monday.)
What was supposed to be Netflix’s second-ever live event (after Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special, where the comedian addressed his notorious Oscars slap) soon morphed into a collective memorial for the halcyon days of broadcast television, where live TV was announced and then aired, with nary a problem.
After completely blowing it (like Zack choosing Irina) Netflix is hoping for a second chance (like Zack proposing to Bliss) with the season 4 reunion of Love Is Blind. Those who weren’t able to watch the show live will soon be able to stream the filmed special today at 3 p.m. Eastern, Netflix announced via sheepish Tweet.
In recognition of Netflix’s spectacular blundering of its second-only live event, I’ve prepared a few roasts I’d like to share:
- Is love blind? Who knows but maybe Netflix’s livestream team is!
- The only “reunion” I’d like is with my subscription money, Ted Sarandos!
- Hey Netflix… if you hear people saying “Bravo!” they’re not saying what you think they’re saying.
And so on. Plenty more where that came from.