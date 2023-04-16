Netflix’s Love is Blind live reunion special still hasn’t started

Netflix ran into significant issues with its second live event on Sunday evening. Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion failed to start streaming at its planned 8PM showtime, leading to major consternation from the show’s fans across social media. Netflix acknowledged the problem on Twitter soon after and promised to kick off the presentation within 15 minutes.

That didn’t happen, either. More than an hour later, subscribers were still encountering error screens when trying to watch the event. Netflix has yet to provide an explanation for the technical mishap, only issuing another tweet saying it’d be “worth the wait.” The The Hamden Journal has reached out for more details.