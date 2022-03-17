Netflix’s live-action ‘Resident Evil’ series premieres July 14th

Fans of Resident Evil and the writ large can look forward to Netflix’s live-action reboot this summer. The streamer announced that the series — which takes place 14 years after a virus causes the apocalypse — will premiere on July 14th. The new show is not to be confused with , an anime adaptation of the survival horror video game that debuted on the platform last summer.

The live-action series will star Lance Reddick (The Wire, Lost) as Albert Wesker, who fans will remember as the police captain who turns out to be a villain set to destroy humanity. Oh, and he’s a family man! Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) has also been cast in the series, as well as Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch, Artemis Fowl). Also starring in the show is Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) and Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys for Life).

We still don’t know many details about the plot, but here’s what Deadline has so far. The show takes place in 2036, nearly 14 years after a virus has turned most of the world into blood-sucking zombies. Jade Wesker, the show’s protagonist, has yet to find out her dad is an evil genius who works for the Umbrella Corporation, the Big Pharma company from the video game that develops bioweapons for militaries around the world.

The show is set in New Racoon City, the new city built over Raccoon City, which was nuked due to a T-virus outbreak. T-virus (also known as Tyrant Virus) is the highly infectious virus that turns humans into blood-thirsty zombies and is featured in promo stills for the live-action series. The show follows the Wesker daughter as she pieces together the awful truth behind what her father actually does for a living. We’ll likely find out even more about what’s in store for New Racoon City once Netflix releases a teaser trailer.