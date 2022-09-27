Netflix’s live-action Avatar is nailing it on the casting front

Image: Nickelodeon

Netflix just revealed the full cast for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, giving us a look at who will play alongside Aang and the rest of the Avatar gang.

On the side of the Fire Nation, we have Arden Cho (Partner Track) playing the bounty hunter June, Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters) as the whimsical Ty Lee, and Thalia Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the “unflappable” Mai. We’ll also see Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as the Earth Kingdom’s ruler Bumi, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as the Northern Water Tribe’s Princess Yue, and Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest) as the Mechanist.

Even Star Trek’s George Takei gets a role in the show as the unsettling spirit, Koh. Netflix also confirmed that James Sie (Stillwater), the voice…

