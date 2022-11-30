Netflix’s latest batch of mobile games includes Cats & Soup and a new Reigns

Netflix has once again quietly added some games to its mobile app — and there’s some cool stuff to dig into in this batch.

Headlining the update is Reigns: Three Kingdoms, the latest entry in the card-swiping strategy series. This iteration is inspired by the 14th-century novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and according to publisher Devolver Digital, it “thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. There, they will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe their way through negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and convert to gain more power.”