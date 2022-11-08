Netflix’s interactive game Triviaverse is the perfect distraction

In case you missed the memo, Netflix doesn’t just have movies and TV — it also has games and other interactive experiences. The latest of these games-slash-experiences is Triviaverse, which, as its name implies, is a trivia game.

A cackling face from the void of the “triviaverse” challenges you to some trivia questions. From there, the goal is to beat a certain score within a three-minute time frame. As you answer questions correctly, you build up a streak bonus to improve your score. And as you progress further, the questions get harder.

The best part? When you exit Netflix and come back, your progress is saved. So if you’re sneaking in trivia rounds between work, which this writer is totally not doing, you can close your tab and come right back to your game without losing progress! You can play Triviaverse on your phone, computer, or TV.

There is also a two-player mode, so you can grab your work-from-home buddy and strong-arm them into a round. (I won, by the way. If you even care.)

Triviaverse is available on Netflix now.