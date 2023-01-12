Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ will return for its fifth season on February 24th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the docuseries that helped the motorsport become a bigger deal in the US, will return for its fifth season on Netflix on February 24th. That’s smart timing, since the three-day preseason test for this year’s F1 calendar will be be taking place that weekend.

Netflix has also released a teaser for the latest episodes. The clip focuses on the major rule changes that F1 brought in for the 2022 season and the potential impact that the regulations could have on the drivers’ and manufacturers’ standings.

Until that show returns, you might be able to tide yourself over by checking out Break Point, a tennis docuseries from the Drive to Survive producers. The first five episodes drop on Friday and the rest of the season will premiere in June. Full Swing, a similar show from the Drive to Survive team that focuses on golfers from the PGA Tour, will debut on February 15th.