Netflix’s Choose or Die trailer: Asa Butterfield vs. an evil video game

Netflix’s new horror movie is all about a demonic retro game that unleashes a terrible curse. It’s part Jumanji, part Hunter x Hunter’s Greed Island arc, part Netflix’s very own Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and a whole lot of screaming and glowing green screens.

In Choose or Die, a young coder stumbles upon a text-based retro game and tries to beat it to win the top prize. But she soon discovers that it is no ordinary game — it’s a cursed game (and fittingly, it is called CURS>R) The game eerily reflects real life and soon the choices she is forced to make start to turn deadly. And as the old adage says, if you die in the game, you definitely die in real life.

Choose or Die stars Iola Evans (Carnival Row, The 100) and Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield.

The movie premieres on Netflix on April 15. Word’s out on whether or not there will be an accompanying Netflix interactive element to go with it; The Hamden Journal has reached out to Netflix for clarification.