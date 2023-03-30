Netflix’s cheaper ads plan is now on Apple TV

If you want to watch content through the ad-supported plan, you’ll need to be on version 2.3.0 of the Netflix app for Apple TV. I tested the plan on my laptop when it first launched, and whatever you’re imagining Netflix with ads is like, you’re probably right. Personally, I’d recommend the no-ads plans, but if you want to save a few bucks, the ads tier isn’t a bad option.
When Netflix Basic with Ads launched in November, it also wasn’t supported by older Chromecasts, but a Netflix support document no longer has a specific section calling that out. I don’t have any Chromecasts to check this myself, so I’ve asked Netflix if those devices now support the tier. The ads plan still isn’t supported by PlayStation 3 or the Netflix app for Windows.