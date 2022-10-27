Netflix’s animated Sonic series will arrive on December 15th

Almost two years after Netflix about an animated Sonic the Hedgehog series that’s coming to the streaming service, the show . Season one of will hit the platform on December 15th. The first season will have 24 episodes.
Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled character posters for Sonic, Amy Rose, Shadow, Knuckles, Rouge, Big the Cat and, of course, Eggman. The company will offer another look at the show during the weekly Geeked: Toon-In show, which will be broadcast at 8PM ET today on the company’s Twitch channel. The latest teaser will likely pop up on Netflix’s YouTube channel and elsewhere soon after.
The Sonic franchise has enjoyed a resurgence over the last few years, particularly in the wake of two and . Back in June, Sega released a . On the horizon is Sonic Frontiers, an open-world 3D platformer that will arrive on November 8th.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.