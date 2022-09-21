Netflix’s Addams Family show reveals Wednesday’s goth boarding school

If you’re a misfit, outcast, or just plain weirdo, Netflix’s Addams Family series wants you … to join the hallowed halls of Wednesday’s new boarding school. Called Nevermore Academy, the school for goth teens is the main setting of the upcoming Tim Burton series. A new teaser for Wednesday also serves as an in-universe advertisement for the school — with Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman) as Headmistress Larissa Weems extolling the school’s eccentricities.

Look — the supernatural boarding school setting is a tried and true trope that never gets old. And in a world without any new X-Men movies and where Harry Potter must not be named, we need something to fill that gap. Nevermore Academy even has an official website where you can “apply” by taking a quiz with questions asking you what sort of magical being you most identify with (the options are werewolf, gorgon, siren, vampire, or other) and what eclectic subject you are most interested in (examples include “Normie/Outcast Relations” and “Vampire Sex Ed”).

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as the grim titular character, after she transfers to her parents’ alma mater. We don’t know why Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) didn’t enroll her there initially, but the important thing is that Wednesday is now hobnobbing with some likeminded peers. Then she gets wrapped up in a murder mystery. In addition to Ortega, Zeta-Jones, and Guzmán, Wednesday also features Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ’90s movies, as a character named Marilyn Thornhill.

Wednesday premieres on Netflix this fall.