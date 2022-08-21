Netflix’s ad-supported tier may have some commercial-free content

Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier might not show commercials on all the content included in the cheaper subscription plan. A report from Bloomberg suggests that Netflix may cut commercials from newer original films, as well as certain kids’ shows.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix may not run ads during original movies when they’re first released, and will instead insert ads at a later date. It’s still too early to tell how long Netflix will show a newer movie without ads, but as noted by Bloomberg, this decision may help alleviate some of the concerns filmmakers might have about ads detracting from their work.

Netflix original kids’ programming will also reportedly get the ad-free treatment — just like Disney Plus plans on doing with its forthcoming ad-supported tier — and the same may go for content produced by outside studios as well. As pointed out by Bloomberg, some studios might not allow Netflix to run ads during certain and shows or movies licensed to the company, but Netflix could get around this by playing ads before or after the program.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier is coming in early 2023

According to Bloomberg, some of the content licenses Netflix has right now might not cover the showing of a certain film or movie with ads. As a result, Netflix could end up paying anywhere between 10 and 15 percent “of the current value of the deals to secure the rights.” Netflix didn’t immediately respond to The The Hamden Journal’s request for comment.

Netflix confirmed that it’s planning to launch a new ad-supported tier months after reporting a loss in subscribers for the first time in over a decade. Since then, details about Netflix’s new plan, which is supposed to arrive in early 2023, have slowly trickled out.

In July, Microsoft announced it’s partnering with Netflix to provide the infrastructure that powers the streamer’s ad-supported tier. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos later said the ad-supported tier won’t have all the content currently offered by Netflix at launch. It likely won’t let you download any of the movies or TV shows for offline viewing either, as indicated by code in the Netflix app.

Disclosure: The The Hamden Journal recently produced a series with Netflix.