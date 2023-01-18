Netflix’s 2023 movie lineup is looking kind of lean

Every year, Netflix puts together a slate of new movies meant to get subscribers excited about what’s coming and convince those who aren’t yet signed up for the streamer that they need to be. While this year’s looking like it’ll be an interesting one for Netflix, a new teaser for all the platform’s upcoming features also makes it seem like the platform’s cooling off a bit in 2023. Here are some highlights:

Image: John Wilson / Netflix

Luther: The Fallen Sun

When a new string of murders points to there being a serial killer on the loose, the whole of London is set on edge for fear that no one will be able to stop the murderous rampage. But the spate of gruesome killings are exactly the inspiration disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) needs to break out of prison, track down the deranged psychopath stalking him, and capturing the person terrorizing his city. The movie also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley and debuts on March 10th.

The Mother

In The Mother from director Niki Caro and co-writers Misha Green and Peter Craig, Jennifer Lopez stars as a former assassin who finally decides to come out of hiding in order to find and protect the daughter she initially gave up in order to keep her safe from harm. The movie also stars Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, and Lucy Paez and premieres on May 12th.

Image: Jason Boland / Netflix

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth is back as Australian black ops mercenary Tyler Rake in director Sam Hargrave’s follow-up to the first Extraction from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO production company. When the innocent family of a ruthless Georgian gangster wind up in prison, Tyler’s tasked with returning them to safety unharmed. The film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili and debuts on June 16th.

Image: Parrish Lewis / Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone

Though Netflix originally made it seem as if director Juel Taylor’s They Cloned Tyrone was premiering last year, it’s now slated to launch this July. While Fontaine (John Boyega), Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) might not normally see eye to eye, the trio bands together to expose a massive government cover-up involving clones and put the public on alert as to what’s up. The movie also stars Kiefer Sutherland and J. Alphonse Nicholson and is slated to premiere on July 21st.

Image: John Wilson / Netflix

Damsel

In director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown stars as a young damsel who’s mostly fine with the idea of being married off to a handsome prince right up until she realizes that the entire arrangement isn’t what it seems. While the young girl would be cool with marriage, when she realizes that the royal family actually means to sacrifice her to a dragon, she finds herself trapped in a cave and forced to use her wits if she wants to make it out alive. The movie also stars Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo and premieres on October 13th.

Image: Netflix

Leo

After a long life spent as a classroom pet, all 74-year-old Leo the lizard (Adam Sandler) wants is some time outside his terrarium and away from his turtle roommate (Bill Burr) before he dies of old age. But when Leo finally follows through on his plan to escape, he immediately gets caught up in the chaotic lives of the school kids who’ve loved him for years. The movie also stars Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, and Stephanie Hsu, and it premieres on November 22nd.

Leave the World Behind

Writer / director Sam Esmail’s Leave the World Behind tells the story of two families vacationing on Long Island whose fun is cut short by a massive, sudden blackout that seemingly leaves much of the island without power. As the families try to figure out what’s going on, two mysterious figures appear warning them that there’s more to the blackouts than it seems. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon and debuts on December 8th.

Rebel Moon