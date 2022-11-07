Netflix wants more of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology

Spooky season 2022’s firmly behind us at this point, but Netflix’s choice to renew The Watcher and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story makes it seem like the streamer’s already looking forward to next year’s.

Netflix announced today that it’s ordered more seasons of both The Watcher, Murphy’s series about a family being bedeviled by neighbors who are obsessed with their house, and Monster, Murphy’s serial killer anthology that kicked off with the dramatization of Jeffrey Dahmer’s 13-year-long killing spree. The Watcher has been renewed for a second season, while Netflix has ordered two more installments of Monster, which will delve into the lives of other notoriously monstrous figures. In a press release about the renewals, Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, noted that Dahmer’s been a ratings success for the platform and expressed hope for the future of both shows’ “universes.”

“The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world,” Bajaria said. “The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”