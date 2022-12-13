Netflix subscribers can now play ‘Kentucky Route Zero’ and ‘Twelve Minutes’ on mobile

has added two more titles to its (very good) stable of mobile games: Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes. They’re the first Annapurna Interactive titles to join the lineup. They’re available now for all subscribers, on iOS and Android.

It’s been a while since Netflix first said it would and it’s a welcome addition. It’s a narrative-driven point-and-click adventure game that took the developers at Cardboard Computer almost a decade to see through. The first chapter debuted in 2013 and the fifth and final one arrived in 2020. It was a long journey, but the BAFTA award winner .

Twelve Minutes, on the other hand, wasn’t received quite as warmly. It’s a time loop game with a trio of stars in the main roles: Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy and Willem Dafoe. However, we felt that . You can try it out on your phone now.

Netflix also revealed a couple other games that are coming to the service in the first three months of 2023. , which dropped on other platforms earlier this year, is an absolute joy. Tribute Games did a fantastic job of capturing everything great about the TMNT beat-’em-ups of the late ’80s and early ’90s and updating them for a modern audience. Shredder’s Revenge will only be available on mobile if you’re a Netflix subscriber.

Also on deck for early 2023 is Vikings: Valhalla from Tilting Point. This is a tie-in to Netflix’s , which debuted earlier this year. In this strategy game, you’ll lead Viking clans and build settlements. Eventually, you’ll battle against others as you try to extend your reach across the continent.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently announced , the first of three Ubisoft games that are coming to the service next year. It’s a sequel to Valiant Hearts: The Great War and will tell the story of the Harlem Hellfighters, who were the first African-American infantry unit to fight in World War I. Expect this one in early 2023 as well.