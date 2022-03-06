Netflix stops streaming in Russia

Netflix is taking additional action in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, the company said it was suspending its service in Russia. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson for Netflix told CNBC.

The move comes after the company said last week it would not comply with Russia’s Vitirina TV law, which requires that audiovisual companies with more than 100,000 subscribers carry 20 free state channels, including NTV and Spa. According to CNBC, Netflix has approximately 1 million subscribers in Russia, making it one of the company’s smaller markets. That same week, Netflix said it had also “paused” all future projects it had planned to undertake within the country. The company had four original productions, including an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, underway in Russia. The fate of those projects is uncertain.