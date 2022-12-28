Netflix most-watched of 2022: Stranger Things, Wednesday, The Sandman

Netflix revealed its biggest successes of 2022 just in time for a New Year’s marathon or double feature, with Stranger Things 4 topping the list for TV, and the Russo Bros.’ The Gray Man leading the pack of Netflix original movies.

On Netflix’s TV list, debut series like Wednesday and The Sandman rub shoulders with venerable franchises like Stranger Things or Ozark, while the movies list runs the gamut from sci-fi action to romantic comedy. But take it all with a grain of salt — as per usual for Netflix reports, the streaming giant is skimpy on actual numbers.

These shows and films are reportedly the company’s “most watched” of 2022, and if the count remains the same as past years, one “watch” is any time someone watched at least two minutes of a show or movie. Does that still probably make them the most popular shows and movies on the service? Well, yeah. Just don’t think of this as the most finished shows and movies on the service.

TV

Image: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Wednesday Dahmer Bridgerton S2 Inventing Anna Ozark S4 The Watcher The Sandman The Umbrella Academy S3 Virgin River S4

Movies

Image: Netflix