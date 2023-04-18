Netflix is shutting down its original DVD business after 25 years

Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Netflix, which started as a company that shipped DVDs by mail, is winding down its DVD business. It will ship its final discs from DVD.com on September 29th, the company announced on Tuesday.

“After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year,” Netflix said in a blog post. “Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult.”

After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down https://t.co/6h2lrcGg2b later this year. To everyone who ever added a DVD to their queue or waited by the mailbox for a red envelope to arrive: Thank you! https://t.co/McxJUlLlGF pic.twitter.com/nBXzgvvv7p — Netflix…

