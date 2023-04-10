Netflix is making a Stranger Things animated series

Stranger Things is getting an animated spinoff. On Monday, Netflix announced that the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are working on an animated Stranger Things series that will air on the streaming service.
Netflix didn’t share much about the show — it didn’t even reveal any art — and didn’t say when the series might be released. But thanks to a quote from the Duffer brothers, you might be able to imagine what the Stranger Things series will look like: “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling.”
It’s disappointing that Netflix is revealing so little about this series, but the company is clearly trying to show that there’s more Stranger Things to look forward to even after the fifth and final season (which doesn’t have a release date yet). Netflix has already announced plans for a live-action Stranger Things spinoff series and a stage play that’s a prequel. Now, you can add an animated series to the list of Stranger Things stuff on the way.