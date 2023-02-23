Netflix is lowering prices in dozens of countries — but not the US

Netflix is lowering the price of its subscription in over three dozen countries, except for the US, Canada, and the majority of Europe, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. These reductions reportedly only affect specific Netflix tiers but sometimes cut the price of the subscription in half.

Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka confirmed that the company’s “updating” the pricing of its plans in “certain countries” but didn’t specify which ones. As noted by the Journal, some of the countries expected to receive price cuts include Yemen, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Kenya, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. However, an earlier report from Cord Cutters News indicates that the cuts also apply to Bosnia, Herzegovina, Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, and Slovakia.

This comes just weeks after Netflix announced its plans to make more money off of password-sharing subscribers in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Under the new rules, subscribers are expected to pay extra for anyone using their subscription who lives outside of their “primary” household.