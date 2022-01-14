Netflix is about to get more expensive for North American customers

It’s that time again: Netflix is raising prices for customers in the US and Canada. Monthly prices are slated to increase a buck or two, depending on your subscription tier.

Reuters first reported that in the US, standard plans would go from $13.99 monthly up to $15.49; Netflix’s own help site confirmed the change, as well as a bump to the premium tier from about $18 to $19.99 monthly.

The change is essentially mirrored up north, where standard plans were hiked from 15.99 Canadian to 16.49. (Standard plans only cover the use of two screens simultaneously, while premium allows for up to four, as well as Ultra HD picture quality.)

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because this is more or less what Netflix does every few years. An extra dollar or two was tacked on near the tail end of 2020. The same was true in January of 2019, October 2017, October 2015, May 2014, you get the idea. You start to forget that this service used to cost $8 a month a decade ago, albeit the company’s original content ambitions have grown in parallel to the price, for better or worse.