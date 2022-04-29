Netflix has canceled Space Force after two seasons

After initially debuting in 2020 as a somewhat timely lampooning of the United States Space Force, Netflix’s Space Force workplace sitcom is being canceled. Deadline reports that Netflix has decided to scuttle the Jeff Daniels and Steve Carell-created series, likely in response to Space Force netting somewhat less-than-stellar ratings over the course of its short run. Space Force’s second season debuted this past February and followed as its characters struggled to weather a change in presidential administrations. Though Space Force’s cancellation may be a sore spot, from Netflix’s perspective, it’s likely yet another cost-saving measure the streamer ultimately felt was necessary to take as it continues to figure out its long-term future.

