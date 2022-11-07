Netflix confirms a Stranger Things VR game is coming in ‘late 2023’

Netflix and developer Tender Claws are releasing a Stranger Things VR game set to arrive in Winter 2023 on major VR platforms, the companies announced at Stranger Things Day 2022. The game will let you play as the fearsome Season 4 villain Vecna, with the goal to “enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins,” according to the press release.

“Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR,” the video description reads. “Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins. Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror/action game developed by Tender Claws and coming to major VR platforms in winter 2023.”

Tender Claws previously developed the VR games Virtual Virtual Reality 1 and 2, along with the “mobile AR virtual pet Tendar, and immersive theatrical adventures The Under Presents and Tempest,” according to its about page. Meanwhile, Netflix has previously released multiple games around its flagship series, including Stranger Things: The VR Experience, along with the mobile and console game Stranger Things 3: The Game.