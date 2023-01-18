Netflix announces every new movie releasing in 2023

It’s that special time of year where Netflix unveils every movie coming to the streaming service in the next calendar year. Some of them have specific dates already announced, while others only have a general timeline. Most don’t yet have a date — we just know they’ll come out some time this year.

There are some big sequels — Extraction 2! Murder Mystery 2! Chicken Run 2?! — along with some highly anticipated, long-gestating projects like the revived Nimona movie and Wes Anderon’s Roald Dahl project. Here is every single movie coming to Netflix this year.

BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER

From Netflix: Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND (Feb. 8)

From Netflix: The definitive documentary about the life and legacy of NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell from award-winning director Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI). The film features exclusive interviews with Bill before his passing in 2022 as well as access to his sprawling personal archives. From the humblest of beginnings, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to championships — two back-to-back NCAA titles, a Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black Head Coach in NBA history). Features interviews with family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more.

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET

From Netflix: Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

CHOOSE LOVE

From Netflix: Cami Conway has it all. She’s got the job she wants and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul. And yet. She feels something is missing. Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

CHUPA (Spring 2023)

From Netflix: While visiting his family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

DAMSEL (Oct. 13)

From Netflix: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

THE DEEPEST BREATH

Image: Netflix

World Premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

From Netflix: A champion freediver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver, and the two form an emotional bond that feels like fate. This heart-stopping film follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing a dream through the silent depths of the ocean.

DOG GONE (available now)

From Netflix: After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism. BASED ON THE BOOK: Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home by Pauls Toutonghi

EXTRACTION 2 (June 16)

From Netflix: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

A FAMILY AFFAIR (Nov. 17)

From Netflix: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS (Summer 2023)

From Netflix: Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!” The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, Happiness For Beginners reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you’re found.

HEART OF STONE (Aug. 11)

Photo: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

From Netflix: Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

THE KILLER (Nov. 10)

From Netflix: After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. BASED ON THE GRAPHIC NOVEL SERIES: The Killer by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman.

LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Dec. 8)

From Netflix: A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.

LEO (Nov. 22)

From Netflix: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74 year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

LIFT (Aug. 25)

From Netflix: An international heist crew is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack, and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT (September 2023)

From Netflix: After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates? Love At First Sight is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All The Boys franchise based on the wildly popular novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E Smith. Starring Ben Hardy, Haley Lu Richardson, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips, the film is a reminder that timing is everything and true love can be found in the most unexpected places.

LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN (March 10)

From Netflix: In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

MAESTRO

From Netflix: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT (March 17)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: When Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe), who is searching for his long-lost sister named Adele (voiced by Pixie Davies), crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician (voiced by Benedict Wong) who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever and take him on the adventure of a lifetime. The Magician’s Elephant is based on Two-time Newbery Award winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel.

THE MONKEY KING

From Netflix: The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a monkeyn and his magical fighting Stick as they team up on an epic quest where they must go head to head against gods, demons, dragons, and the greatest enemy of all, Monkey’s own ego!

MONKEY MAN

From Netflix: An unlikely hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.

THE MOTHER (May 12)

From Netflix: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

MURDER MYSTERY 2 (March 31)

From Netflix: Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

NIMONA

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: A knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.

NYAD (Fall 2023)

From Netflix: The remarkable true story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims,” a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida through dangerous open ocean without a shark cage.

THE OUT-LAWS

From Netflix: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

PAIN HUSTLERS (Oct. 27)

From Netflix: Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

PAMELA, A LOVE STORY (Jan. 23)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, A Love Story, follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.

THE PERFECT FIND (Summer 2023)

From Netflix: Will a 40-year-old woman with everything on the line — her high-stakes career, ticking biological clock, bank account — risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback, for good?

PLAYERS (Fall 2023)

From Netflix: Chicago sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

REBEL MOON (Dec. 22)

From Netflix: When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

REPTILE

From Netflix: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

RUSTIN

From Netflix: Bayard Rustin, the brilliant strategist behind 1963’s momentous March On Washington and close advisor to Martin Luther King, Jr., dedicated his life to the tireless quest for racial equality, human rights, and worldwide democracy. But as an openly gay Black man, he was all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build. Directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Colman Domingo, Rustin illuminates the life of this unsung hero, a man whose influential work as an activist changed the course of history. Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

SHIRLEY

From Netflix: Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President, and the cost of accomplishment for Chisholm herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.

SPACEMAN (Fall 2023)

From Netflix: As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

THEY CLONED TYRONE (July 21)

From Netflix: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

A TOURIST’S GUIDE TO LOVE (April 27)

Photo: Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

From Netflix: After an unexpected break up, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

TRUE SPIRIT (Feb. 3)

From Netflix: When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days. True Spirit is directed by Sarah Spillane, written by Sarah Spillane, Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall with Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis and Andrew Fraser serving as producers. Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen and Todd Lasance also co-star in this incredible true story of perseverance and human accomplishment that shows that you are only as big as the dreams you dare to live.

UNTITLED WES ANDERSON / ROALD DAHL FILM

From Netflix: Wes Anderson’s adaptation of several Roald Dahl short stories including The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

VICTIM/SUSPECT

From Netflix: World Premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Investigative journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover and examine a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

WE HAVE A GHOST (Feb. 24)

From Netflix: Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

YOU PEOPLE (Jan. 27)

From Netflix: When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships. Co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher, the comedy features an all-star ensemble cast including Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage and Mike Epps.

YOUR PLACE OR MINE (Feb. 10)

From Netflix: Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

THE ARCHIES

From Netflix: The Archies, a feature film adaptation of the comics will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India and will premiere exclusively on Netflix. A live action musical set in 1960’s India, the film will be directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies at the centre of it and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.

CARGA MÁXIMA (Overhaul)

From Netflix: In the first Brazilian action movie on Netflix, Roger is a truck racing driver who starts driving for a cargo robbery gang in order to keep his team. Once inside the crime, he will have to fight hard to get out.