Netflix and Apple lead SAG Award nominations with ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Ted Lasso’

It’s another good year for streaming at the SAG Awards nominations, but who and what got picked is decidedly different this year. Netflix was still the frontrunner with one or more nominations in nearly every category, including multiple picks for The Power of the Dog (three) and Squid Game (four) as well as individual nods for productions like Don’t Look Up, Passing and Halston. However, Apple also fared particularly well this year — Ted Lasso received five nominations, while The Morning Show racked up four. Coda and the not-quite-released The Tragedy of Macbeth also burnished Apple’s image.

Other services also had their due. Amazon had success with titles like Being the Ricardos and The Tender Bar, while Disney’s empire made its presence felt with nominations for The Handmaid’s Tale and Disney+ series like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Netflix also broke a cultural boundary — Squid Game is the first non-English series to receive a SAG nomination, not to mention the first Korean series. This isn’t completely surprising given Netflix’s eagerness to produce worldwide blockbusters, but it’s notable given how difficult it has been for foreign releases to crack these awards.

Theater- and TV-first material still has a significant presence in SAG’s nominations. Nonetheless, it’s evident the partial return to normalcy in entertainment only had a limited effect — streamed shows are still thriving in the current awards landscape.