Yes, Netflix actually added a “short-ass” movie category in response to Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live ode to movies shorter than an hour and 30 minutes. Netflix quote-tweeted the SNL rap on Twitter, casually saying “good idea” and linking to the new short-ass movie category on Netflix.

On the page, you’ll find a list of movies — organized by genre — that won’t have you stuck on the couch for hours, like Zoolander, Death at a Funeral, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Midnight in Paris, and a whole lot more. It, disappointingly, lacks some of the titles mentioned in the SNL skit, like Driving Miss Daisy and The Lion King (but maybe Netflix will bend to Davidson’s will on that as well).

Despite the existence of this short-ass movie webpage, I, and a number of my colleagues at The The Hamden Journal, just can’t seem to find it on the app. Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka says it’s “been available since 10 am PT on Mon 4/4.” However, it looks like it may only be available on the web version, for now at least.

If you love short-ass movies, I guess you have Davidson to thank for this one — whether you’re sick of him or not. Sure, Netflix already has a 90-minute movie category, which is basically a carbon copy of the short-ass movie one. But I think this makes things a little clearer; a 90-minute movie just sounds longer than a short-ass movie.