Nest cameras can now, at long last, livestream to Chromecast with Google TV

Google is finally allowing Nest users to watch footage from their doorbells and cameras on Chromecast. Starting this week, the company is rolling out an update to that allows the streaming stick to display footage from all Nest Cam and Doorbell devices, .

Once you have access to the feature, you can use your Chromecast Voice Remote or any other Assistant-enabled device to see what’s occurring outside your home. Just say something along the lines of “Hey Google, show me the front door camera on my TV.”

Google has been unusually slow in adding support for Chromecast compared to competing products. As , the company has allowed you to stream security footage to your Nest-branded smart displays for a while now. In May, Google even that brought that same functionality to Echo Show, Fire TV and Fire tablet devices. It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon and Ring have offered a similar integration before Google.