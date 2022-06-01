NESN launches streaming service with the Boston Red Sox and Bruins

New England sports fans now have a direct subscription streaming option for Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games. NESN has unveiled , a paid streaming service that enables fans to watch live and on-demand games on their computer or streaming device of their choice. Fans who are already NESN subscribers through their cable provider can access the app for free.

“We believe the direct subscription option will build on NESN’s reach in the region, and will be an excellent complement to the existing, valuable partnerships we have with TV providers to bring NESN to all homes in New England,” said Sean McGrail, NESN’s President and CEO in a statement.

One thing to note is that NESN is pricey — the monthly subscription is $29.99 per month — and fans will still need access to ESPN or other broadcast networks for nationally-syndicated games. The annual subscription is priced at $329.99 per year and also includes 8 tickets to a Red Sox’s game of your choice.

NESN 360 is only the latest move by the world of sports to further . Amazon’s Prime Video is exclusively streaming select New York Yankees games for in-market customers this baseball season. NESN is the first regional sports network to launch a streaming service, but it won’t be the last. Both Sinclair Broadcasting Group and NBC Universal are preparing direct-to-consumer options for the regional sports networks under their ownership, as Deadline .

NESN 360 is only available in New England, and can be downloaded on your computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV or Roku device. Both annual and monthly subscribers will be billed $1 for their first month.

For Boston fans who live outside of New England, a better option would be to go with MLB.tv, which has the rights to out-of-market games but blackout rules still apply to your region’s own games. A monthly subscription to MLB.tv is $24.99 a month, and a single team subscription will set you back $99 a year.