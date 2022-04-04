Native Instruments’ Maschine devices are up to $200 off

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re in the market for a music-making machine that just about can do it all, then it’s worth taking a peek at . The company is cutting the price of its Maschine hardware by up to $200 and tossing in some free software expansions for good measure. The pick of the bunch is the Maschine+, which is currently $200 off at $1,199. Even better, if you’re an existing customer, you might qualify for a bigger discount. You’ll find out after you log in.

Buy Maschine+ at Native Instruments – $1,199

With the Maschine+, which it released in 2020, NI — you don’t need a PC to use the instrument. It combines a synth, sampler, sequencer and drum machine.

We gave the Maschine+ a score of 83 , finding it to be high-quality hardware with a respectable range of synth software. We appreciated the fact it can be used as a standalone device as well as a MIDI controller. However, we felt the input and output options were limited and that some of the instruments felt dated.

Elsewhere, you can get $100 off the (now $599) or $50 off the (which has dropped to $219). If you do buy one of these devices, be sure to register the serial number in the Native Access software or directly on the Maschine+. You’ll receive an email with a voucher that will allow you to unlock up to eight expansions at no extra cost.

The sale and free software offer will run until May 5th. Voucher codes will expire if they aren’t used before June 1st.

Buy Maschine hardware at Native Instruments

