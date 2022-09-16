National Drive Electric Week wants to spread the gospel of EVs

National Drive Electric Week is right around the corner. Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, environmental organization Sierra Club and Nissan (one of the main sponsors) are all backing the initiative, which aims to highlight the benefits of having an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. Between September 23rd and October 2nd, EV owners will show off their rides and chat to folks curious about making the switch at events across the US (some are taking place in Canada and Mexico as well). Many dealers are taking part too.

The website has a list of . You can see which ones are happening in your neck of the woods by your zip code or city. Alternatively, you can see all the events on a map view. With many jurisdictions in the coming years, it may not be a bad idea to have more clarity on EVs and what it’s like to own one sooner rather than later.